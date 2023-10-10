Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia

Officials say they are hoping to provide hurricane relief by giving back to kids who lost their toys during the storm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots officials are going to hurricane-impacted counties for the next six days giving away toys.

Tuesday the group was in Mayo. Afterwards, they will be going county to county in the Big Bend.

Making stops in Suwannee and Taylor County. Then finally ending on Sunday and Monday at the volunteer fire department in McAlpin.

