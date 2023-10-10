UF leaders launch Florida Semiconductor Institute to expand domestic chip technology research

UF leaders launch Florida Semiconductor Institute to expand domestic chip technology research
UF leaders launch Florida Semiconductor Institute to expand domestic chip technology research(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, University of Florida and state leaders are partnering to expand semiconductor research throughout the United States.

“A semiconductor is a particular material type, it’s an exciting material because it allows us to tailor or tune the functionality,” said the director of the Florida Semiconductor Institute, Volker Sorger. “We can make computers out of it, and also make sensors out of it. Examples are computer chips. In sensors, you can think about solar cells or your camera in a smartphone.”

Semiconductors were invented in the US but nowadays are manufactured largely in East Asia.

UF leaders launched The Florida Semiconductor Institute this fall to expand domestic research in chip technology. “To basically re-shore and onshore this manufacturing. You research something and then transition it up the pipeline for manufacturing. We want to bring this back to the US, and Florida is well poised to be on the leading cutting edge for that” said Sorger.

The institute is open to undergrad through Ph.D. students for research, education, and service opportunities. “Courses can range from ‘How do we even design a chip?’ Then when you have a design you can send it to a foundry or a clean room like the building we are in and manufacture it and prototype it. Then you can measure it and actually test it, cause seeing is believing so you have this thing in your hand that you actually designed or made,” said Sorger.

The institute will be housed in Malachowsky Hall, which will be completed next month.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Principal Keith Couey said this is the first time they’ve had an auditorium since the school...
“Our town deserves this:’ Fort White High School opens first-ever auditorium
“Our town deserves this:’ Fort White High School opens first-ever auditorium
Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia
Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia
Officials say they are hoping to provide hurricane relief by giving back to kids who lost their...
Toys for Tots are giving away toys in places impacted by Idalia