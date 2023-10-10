UF leaders launch Florida Semiconductor Institute to expand domestic chip technology research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, University of Florida and state leaders are partnering to expand semiconductor research throughout the United States.

“A semiconductor is a particular material type, it’s an exciting material because it allows us to tailor or tune the functionality,” said the director of the Florida Semiconductor Institute, Volker Sorger. “We can make computers out of it, and also make sensors out of it. Examples are computer chips. In sensors, you can think about solar cells or your camera in a smartphone.”

Semiconductors were invented in the US but nowadays are manufactured largely in East Asia.

UF leaders launched The Florida Semiconductor Institute this fall to expand domestic research in chip technology. “To basically re-shore and onshore this manufacturing. You research something and then transition it up the pipeline for manufacturing. We want to bring this back to the US, and Florida is well poised to be on the leading cutting edge for that” said Sorger.

The institute is open to undergrad through Ph.D. students for research, education, and service opportunities. “Courses can range from ‘How do we even design a chip?’ Then when you have a design you can send it to a foundry or a clean room like the building we are in and manufacture it and prototype it. Then you can measure it and actually test it, cause seeing is believing so you have this thing in your hand that you actually designed or made,” said Sorger.

The institute will be housed in Malachowsky Hall, which will be completed next month.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.