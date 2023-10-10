UF students show support for Israel at candlelight vigil

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students organized a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost in Israel after recent attacks by the terrorist group Hamas.

Gali Polichuk says she has not stopped checking on family and friends since news broke Fridays of the terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s really,” said Polichuk, “really tiring to check the news all the time, to open your phone and see all the devastating news.”

Hundreds were killed in an attack at a music festival that sparked even more deaths by the terrorist group Hamas.

Shlomi Kahana came to work at UF from Israel and said one of his friends was killed while doing security at the festival.

“And one of my other friends,” said Kahana, “he was at the party just partying with his friends and nobody knows where he is. Not his family, not his friends.”

Polichuk organized a candlelight vigil to show support for israel and those who lost their lives in the attack.

I spoke with some students from Israel who say it is hard to keep a mind focused on school.

“My family,” said Aviv Zelezny, “my friends, all my life are there. It’s very hard. We’re trying to do the best we can but those few days were the most terrible days that Israel has ever known since I think the holocaust.”

“My first instinct is to put a uniform on and defend my country as a civilian,” said Kahana, “as Shlomi. Defend my family, defend my friends.”

A 2022 report by Hillel magazine said UF has the largest Jewish student population in the country.

The students I spoke with say it means everything to see the community unite around Israel.

“The solidarity between all the Israelis and the Jewish people and a lot of other countries around the world is amazing,” said Kahana. “The only thing that we want is to live in peace.”

“My country is overseas,” said Zelezny, “it’s pretty far from here. When I see rallies and positive protests like this it makes me feel pretty much I’m home. I feel that I’m not alone.”

TV20 has yet to learn of any similar events planned by any Palestinian student groups.

TV20 learned later that the event was disrupted by a loud sound that many thought was gunshots, causing the crowd to disperse.

UF Hillel officials said there were some minor injuries suffered as a result of people fleeing the area.

They also confirmed no shots were fired and police were clearing the area.

