OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal service groups in Marion county want to help feral cats get fixed. A number of groups are partnering to host ‘The Big Fix,’ starting Friday morning at 8 and running until 2 Friday afternoon.

They invite people to both ‘TLC Pet-Snip’ and ‘Sheltering Hands’ in Ocala to help out the wild animals. Pre-registration is required. It includes spay and neuter, ear tip, pain medication and a rabies vaccination.

The link to the event page can be found below.

