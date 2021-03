GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mystery donor gave a $100,000 to Alachua habitat for humanity.

The good samaritan wanted to remain anonymous, but we do know that person is a member of the united church of Gainesville.

The gift will be used to help build new homes for people in need.

The church is a sponsor of habitat for humanity.

