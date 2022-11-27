GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While many people loaded their shopping carts on Black Friday, some people wanted to buy closer to home.

35 local artists and brands set up shop at the Aux Market for the 4th annual ‘Holiday Market’ pop-up event for small biz Saturday.

“We expanded and decided to start doing pop-up markets so we were able to support more makers and artists,” said Organizer Samantha Salay. “It gives everyone a chance in our community to come out and support local and shop small. Which we think is really a big part of Gainesville’s thriving art scene right now.”

Home-made candles, skincare, books, and jewelry are just a few things people were able to buy. Owner of Daily Burn candle studio Reggie Nelson left his full-time job in insurance to create unique products he says you can’t buy anywhere else.

“I can see the love and care that people put into their product. I mean just like anyone working at a retail store, you’re trying to put food on the table,” said Nelson. “There’s nothing but thought process after thought process about the quality that’s going into it.”

With the growing art scene in Gainesville, Nikki Kragiel who owns Timber Line Jewelry said she would rather stay local than take her business anywhere else.

“Gainesville is very special in that effect and there’s so much talent here and the talent could never keep forging ahead without that support,” said Kragiel. “So I know that all of these vendors, makers, small brands, and artists appreciate it so much.”

Organizers say they’ll be hosting another pop-up event on December 17th just in time for Christmas.

