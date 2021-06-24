To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Government and first responders are connecting with the residents of the 3rd Congressional District Thursday evening.

Fire chiefs and Congresswoman Kat Cammack are partnering to raise awareness about first responders and the important work they do.

They will be live on Cammack’s Facebook page at 6:15 p.m.

Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander wants to be accessible to people not only through this meeting, but day-in and day-out.

Alexander wants people to know, “We also do a lot of outreach. We have mentoring programs, we provide Narcan to families that they may need to have that on hand. We do smoke alarms, safety walkthroughs, CPR classes,” he said.

Marion County Fire Chief James Banta said the meeting is meant for people to, “take the opportunity to listen, to get to know the leaders of your emergency agencies and your surrounding communities and your community,” Banta added.

The Facebook Live will be on Congresswoman Cammack’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.