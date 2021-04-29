GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People will be allowed to rent out their vehicles to strangers using online apps in a bill approved in the State House Wednesday.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville, the bill also requires sales tax and surcharges to be collected on peer to peer rentals. The bill specifies what kind of auto insurance will be required as well.

It was approved by the house on a 101-15 vote with every member from North Central Florida in support.

