Charles Berg Enterprises

1220 NW 53rd Ave

Gaiesville, FL 32609

(352) 377-0880

A Tradition of Quality and Dedication Charles Berg founded Charles Berg Air Conditioning in 1967, knowing his business would be different. The company was founded on the three basic principles of honesty, integrity, and the best customer service possible.

In 1987, Charles re-named the company Charles Berg Enterprises, Inc. to ensure it would leave a legacy that he, his children, and his grandchildren would be proud of. Charles had a business motto that he lived by: “I won’t be satisfied until my customers are completely satisfied.” After over 50 years of serving Alachua County and North Central Florida’s heating and cooling needs, Charles Berg Enterprises has solidified itself on the legacy of family integrity it was founded on.

The Charles Berg legacy lives on through Charles’ daughter, Cindy, and her husband, Kevin.