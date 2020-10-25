GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Cross City are celebrating the fall season while helping out local businesses.

More than 60 vendors came out with everything from live music, food, and crafts were on display.

The festival even featured a blacksmith and people hand blowing glass. Organizers are planning an event

for the Christmas season as well. This event was used to showcase small businesses in the area who

are struggling during the pandemic says Vice Mayor of Cross City Jevontae Teague.

The Vice Mayor was also in charge of organizing the fall festival and have plans on continuing the

gathering for the community next year.

