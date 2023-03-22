GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, Swan Lake!

Dance Alive National Ballet is bringing the love story to Gainesville this Saturday. You have two chances watch good triumph over evil, at the Curtis M Phillips Center. Show times are 2 pm and 7:30 p.m. The four act show features more than 30 dancers. And the evening show will have guest artists from the Philadelphia Ballet.

For ticket information, visit dancealive.org

