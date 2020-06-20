MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies say three children were in the backseat begging the driver to pull over when deputies attempted to stop him.

Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle Wednesday that was reported stolen out of Georgia, but the driver Timothy Vaughn took off.

Deputies in patrol cars and even a helicopter pursued Vaughn. A deputy used a pit maneuver to eventually bring the vehicle to a stop.

Vaughn is charged with grand theft and fleeing.

