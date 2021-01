GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market remains red hot in North Central Florida.

December’s numbers released today by Florida realtors show the number of closed sales rose by 23 percent in Gainesville and 21 percent in Ocala over a year ago.

The average sales price also rose in both markets. A media release from the Gainesville Alachua County association of realtors says the trend means the inventory of existing homes for sale is shrinking.

