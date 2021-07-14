GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Downtown Hawthorne is about to get a makeover.

The city recently received a $500,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that allows them to put in rain gardens downtown.

Mayor Matt Surrency says this project has been in the works for a long time, and that, “It really does good for the environment and the city at the same time instead of just sending the runoff out to the lake and draining it out in the wetlands. We’re actually using it to beautify the city and to treat it before it goes down into the stormwater system.”

Surrency says this is the start of things the city aims to do to make a more inviting Downtown Hawthorne.

He says, “Once we create that environment then we’re hoping that more people start opening businesses and spending more time in downtown and just a social atmosphere that comes from that.”

Now that Hawthorne has access to the grant money, the procurement and bidding process will begin in the coming months.

