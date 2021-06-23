GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

There’s a new way to scoot across Gainesville. But some city officials say there’s room to improve regulations on their use.

E-Scooter rentals such as Spin and V-E-O are the newest wave of transport around Gainesville.

The Gainesville City Commission addressed concerns from the public in the general policy meeting that was only a few days after scooters hit the streets.

Personal Information Officer for Gainesville PD Graham Glover says that the police department has received several of the same concerns as the City Commission.

He believes that on top of local government, the general public will learn more about these scooters as they become more of an entity within the city.

Butler Enterprises is one company that has vocalized their concern of the E-scooters to TV20. In a statement to the station, Butler says “While we appreciate the mobility these electric scooters provide, the scooters were placed throughout our property without permission.”

Butler wants to know more about E-scooter safety before allowing them at their property.

TV20 is continuing to monitor the progress of the project as the learning curve continues.

