What is now Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way along the Florida Gulf Coast overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Among storm surge, strong wind gusts, and brief tornadoes, flooding rainfall is the biggest hazard for North Central Florida’s rivers, particularly the Santa Fe.

Flood warnings have been in effect for parts of the river for an extended period due to a surplus of rain.

O’Leno State Park is one foot above the flood stage, which is categorized as minor flooding.

With an extra 2-4 inches of rain expected from the storm, minor to moderate flooding is expected by late week and into the weekend.

A long-time resident to the area, Ben Conway, when I asked him about people coming to the river this weekend after heavy rainfall, says, “You don’t know what’s underneath the water. There’s trees there’s branches there’s limbs there’s snags. The water moves faster below than it does on top. You gotta be careful.”

Caution is advised if going out to the Santa Fe River and the parks along it this weekend.

