GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A city of Gainesville project is bearing fruiting. The city has unveiled their “edible groves project” aimed at increasing access to healthy and locally grown food.

City workers are planting fruit and nut bearing trees at 2 city parks with plans for a third site along a strip of publicly owned land. Smokey bear park and Fred cone park are planted with loquat, mulberry, peach, orange, and pecan trees.

The groves will be tended to by “Keep Alachua county beautiful.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.