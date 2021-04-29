GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The closing of the Gainesville mail sorting facility is now a sure thing, it was first announced in 2011 but the process of consolidating with the Jacksonville facility was paused in 2015. Now the postal service has announced this consolidation and 17 others across the country will resume and should be finished by November.

It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package delivery and less on the wanting mail delivery.

