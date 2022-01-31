Got Junk

1810 Northwest 23rd Boulevard, Suite 244

Gainesville, FL 32605

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is your full-service junk removal company. We offer junk removal services for your home or business. Our No Contact Junk Removal service allows us to give you an estimate and remove items without direct contact, to ensure the comfort and safety of our customers and our teams. When we say we’re your full-service junk removal company, we really mean it. We’re the junk removal company that handles the tough stuff – and we ensure that your junk is recycled, donated, or otherwise disposed of responsibly.