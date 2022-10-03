GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Greater Gainesville Chamber of commerce showed off their gator pride by hosting a tailgate party at Sunday’s game

Before the gators took the field against the Eastern Washington Eagles, employees passed out sports bags and stickers to fans.

Related: Florida football crushes Eastern Washington 52-17

The company supports 1,300 hundred businesses in the greater Gainesville area. The CEO Eric Godet said he wanted to show residents and visitors that the company is there to create economic growth for Gainesville Businesses.

“This is one of the ways to show our appreciation for all Gainesville athletics at the University of Florida,” said Godet. “They are a huge economic engine for our community and people come to engage in the sports, activities, and all the fun. So we wanted to make sure that we came out.”

The Director of Communications and Marketing Anne Polo said the company loves to show its love for the city of Gainesville with tons of events. The company has a Veterans Appreciation luncheon planned for November 1st.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.