GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A small group gathered in Live Oak Wednesday morning for a ‘Back The Blue’ rally. The event was organized on Facebook as a way to support law enforcement, first responders, and military men and women. The organizer of the rally, Cody Hamm, is a local correctional officer. Hamm said he felt it was the perfect time to show support to law enforcement.

“We are out here to Back the Blue. To show the police support, all the first responders, military men and women. With all the trying times these days ... they need morale,” Hamm said.

The group met this morning in a Save-A-Lot parking lot and made their way downtown to the Live Oak Courthouse.

