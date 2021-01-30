GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular Gainesville festival took their medieval theme to the ye old interwebs this year.

The annual Hoggetowne medieval faire, is being held online both this weekend and next.

They renamed the festival “Hoggetown at home” and encourage people to watch performances, shop the medieval marketplace, and play along in interactive quests.

The virtual faire continues today and tomorrow, but if you miss out this weekend, don’t worry you can still go back for next weekend as well.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.