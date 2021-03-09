HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday afternoon fire rescue crews were called out to rescue a goat trapped in a sinkhole near High Springs.

Alachua County and High Springs fire crews responded to the call on Northwest 268th Street, they say the nine-week-old goat had fallen into a 40 to 50-foot hole.

Within 11 minutes a firefighter was able to descend and retrieve the baby goat which was then reunited with its mother.

