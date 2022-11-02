Lane’s Yardware

19 E Noble Avenue

Williston, FL 32696

(352) 528-5251

Hours: Mon-Fri 8AM–5PM, Sat 8AM–12PM, Sun Closed

Lane’s Yardware is an authorized Gravely dealership serving the Williston area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in your new mower or other agricultural equipment, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you’re making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. We value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available. Call us at (352) 528-5251 or come by today and experience our superior service and selection! We look forward to serving you!