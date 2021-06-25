GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

An important piece of North Central Florida history is being sold.

The Maddox Foundry in Archer is being purchased by real estate developer Ken McGurn of McGurn Management Company. The machine shop was established in 1905 to service the mining industry.

During the second World War, it was used to produce trench mortar shells.

It is being sold by Collier’s Real Estate in Gainesville.

