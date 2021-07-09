GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Local non-profits are looking for quality employees in the Gainesville area. The Community Foundation of North Central Florida partnered with the non-profit organizations to create a job fair at the Chamber of Commerce today from 12 to 4 PM.

Organizations ranged from homeless shelters to conservation trusts.

Executive director of GRACE marketplace, Jon DeCarmine, says he was there to search for good fits for his organization.

He says they, “...need really good people to do that it takes a real special kind of person to be able to come in and to understand that the work that you’re doing is bigger than just the work that you’re doing. So for us we’re looking to find the right people that we can bring on to our team.”

People who attended the fair knew what it was all about.

Laksmi Gil, who has a background as a physical therapy assistant, says that, “Money is not a factor. I think, like, my purpose is supposed to be helping someone out and you know, providing as much care as I can to the best of my ability.

She was one of the few who attended the job fair this afternoon.

