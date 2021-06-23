MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Numbers released today by Florida Realtors show single-family home sales skyrocketed last month, especially if you compare the data to last year.

May of 2021 brought a roughly 75% sales increase in the Ocala market compared to May of 2020.

The median sales price jumped almost 29% in that same time frame. Real estate agents in Marion County are enjoying the success to start the summer.

Keith Caton, co-owner and broker of the Rainbow Springs Realty Group, says that he will “sleep next year” when summing up how the market has been in his area.

He attributes the real estate boom to “people running away from large cities.” He also says that people “want some elbow room, places to raise their kids”.

Home sales numbers in the Gainesville market jumped 24% and the average sales price rose 29%.

