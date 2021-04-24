NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WCJB) - Authorities investigating Congressman Matt Gaetz are also looking into possible public corruption tied to the medical marijuana industry. According to people briefed on the matter, officials want to know if a trip to the Bahamas involving several young women was part of an illegal effort to influence him on the issue.

Investigators are reportedly examining the Congressman’s connections in the medical marijuana industry, as well as bills he’s sponsored. This involves looking into whether he took gifts, including travel and paid escorts, in exchange for political favors.

The probe stems from an ongoing investigation into whether he had a relationship with a girl that began when she was 17 years old.

