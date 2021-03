ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Regal announced they would begin screening films once again and, we now know the date when some North Central Florida Regal Cinemas will reopen.

The curtain will go up on Regal Celebration Pointe on April 16th, Regal Butler Town Center will bow on May 7th, and Regal Royal Park opens May 14th. Still no word on the Regal theaters in Lake city and Ocala.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.