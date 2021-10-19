To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins from Antique

mall in Micanopy shows us a unique treasure from our culinary past.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures : The Sunshine State Plate

This week’s breadcrumb brush treasure is from the 1920′s.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.