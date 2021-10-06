To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins from Antique

mall in Micanopy shows us a unique treasure from Florida souvenir advertising past.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: The Sunshine State Plate

A historical hand-blown wine bottle dated back more than 300 years. This dutch onion green bottle changed how wine was shipped in the mid 1600′s.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.