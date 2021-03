OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The auction block was hot during the first day of the Ocala breeders sales March sale, no fewer than 8 horses sold for half a million dollars.

First day sales far surpassed last year totaling more than 18 and a half million dollars, tomorrow’s session is the final day of the March sale.

