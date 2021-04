OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The comeback continues for the horse capital, the first day of sales during the spring sale of 2 year olds in training showed a nice improvement than over a year ago.

At $850,000 dollars, a colt sired by Gun Runner out of Salamera topped the sales chart. Gun Runner has been sold for an average price of nearly $99,000 both better than a year ago.

Day 2 kicks off Wednesday morning at 10:30.

