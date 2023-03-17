Palms Medical Group

(888) 730-2374

23476 NW 186th Avenue

https://palmsmg.org

Palms Medical Group is a not-for-profit health care provider committed to bringing quality, affordable primary care and preventative services to you. We take great pride in offering our patients a full range of evidence-based, healthcare services for all the stages of one’s life. With multiple locations throughout North Florida, same day scheduling, flexible hours and bilingual staff, Palms Medical Group gives patients the care they need, when and where they need it.

In addition to primary care, Palms offers pediatric care, behavioral health, and dental services, as well as complementary alternative medicine such as chiropractic care.Several of our locations have labs, x-ray equipment and a pharmacy under one roof, saving patients time and money. We accept uninsured patients.

As a federally qualified community health center, Palms accepts most public and private insurance including medicare and medicaid patients. For uninsured patients, Palms offers financial assistance which is a sliding fee scale based on income. No one is denied medical care because of lack of insurance or income.Palms Medical Group offers a patient centered medical home (PCMH) to better serve you and improve your health. A dedicated provider along with a highly qualified team of nurses and staff will build a relationship with you to meet your health care needs. Within your PCMH, your team will empower you with ways to improve your health. Further information on your rights and responsibilities as a patient of Palms Medical Group can be found in the Patient Bill of Rights document below.

NOTE: Hours vary by location.

Friday 8 AM–6 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM–12 PM

Sunday Closed

Monday 8 AM–6 PM

Tuesday 8 AM–6 PM

Wednesday 8 AM–6 PM

Thursday 8 AM–6 PM