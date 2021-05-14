Precision Overhead Garage Door Service

402 SW 33rd Avenue

Ocala, FL 34474

(352) 254-5822, (352) 269-5997 Gainesville

Precision Garage Door specializes in residential garage door service. We are locally owned and operated AND backed by a national franchise started in 1999. Precision Door Service - A Name You Can Trust.

Hello, my name is Tim, and I am one of the owners of Precision Garage Door of North Central FL. Having grown up in the Central Florida area, I spent my early years working at Kennedy Space Center. Over 10 years ago, I joined the Precision Door Service Family. I began my Precision Door career operating the location in Knoxville, TN. From there, I worked for our corporate office as the Director of New Business Development, before becoming an owner of this location. I appreciate earning the trust of the residents in our area to service, repair and replace their garage doors. It is my promise that we will continually strive to exceed your expectations and elevate the standards for customer service in North Central Florida.

We want to ensure all aspects of your experience with our company is handled professionally. Our technicians are put through an extensive training program at our in-house training facility. I invite you to browse our website and give us a call with any questions or to schedule a service call. Our phones are answered 24/7 by a live person, and we will schedule a time that is convenient for you.