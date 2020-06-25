Ronald McDonald House Charities (Your Local Experts)

Address: 1600 SW 14th St Gainesville, FL 32608

Website: https://www.rmhcncf.org/

About us:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida provides temporary housing, basic amenities and support to families with children receiving treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital. We provide 31 families each night with a private room and all the comforts of home. A cup of coffee, a quiet room for a nap, computer access and other amenities help families and guests find balance between home, work, and hospital while remaining close at hand for their child.