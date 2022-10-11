To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Robert Harrison and his wife, Christine, waited outside a Cracker Barrel in Ocala for a reunion 65 years in the making.

Since being separated from his mother before the age of two, Harrison has tried to solve the mystery that is his life. Through the internet, he found more answers this month.

The answers came in the form of Helen Nobles, who currently resides in Alabama. Born in Louisiana, she went searching when the state passed a low allowing adoptees to view birth records.

It helped her discover her mother’s last name and from there she was able to find Harrison. When Nobles contacted Harrison and the two made the connection, he was at a loss for words.

“I’m finding it difficult to believe this is actually happening,” said Harrison. “I actually had good luck with finding her and her finding me it’s like, ‘what’s going on here?!’”

For Nobles, the emotions immediately boiled over.

“I was crying,” said Nobles. “All I could do was cry. Because I’ve been an only child my whole life through my adopted parents. And then to realize I had a brother somewhere, it was awesome.”

The most shocking part is the pair have three other sisters. Harrison met them when he reconnected with his mother in 1996. At the time, none of them were aware that there was a fourth sister.

“It was totally unbelievable,” said Harrison. “I’m still in shock that it happened.”

They say the plan is to eventually meet the other siblings, but they are waiting to drop the news.

For now, they are just happy to enjoy some long-awaited laughs together.

