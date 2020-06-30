GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman won't be swinging into office in North Central Florida.

Todd Franklin announced on Facebook he is withdrawing from the Columbia County District 5 commission race. Franklin announced his intent to run as a write-in candidate after he organized a protest in Lake City against police brutality. He wore a spiderman suit at the event.

On the August 18th ballot for District 5 will be incumbent Tim Murphy and challenger Brandon Beil.

