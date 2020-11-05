Titan MRI

919 NW 57th Street, Unit 20

Gainesville, FL 32605

(352) 672-6644

Additional Location: 289 SW Stonegate Terrace, Suite 102, Lake City, Florida 32024

North Central Florida’s Newest Premier Independent Diagnostic Testing MRI Facility

We are excited to let you know that Titan MRI is open and serving the greater Gainesville & North Central Florida area! We are focused on you, the Patient, having a great customer service experience. We know most people lead a busy life, and although we have regular business hours, we are available by appointment evenings and weekends in order to meet your scheduling needs.

Our MRI equipment is modern, and our MRI unit has one of the largest bores (opening) of any of the newer high strength MRI units. At 71cm, it allows comfortable scanning for potential claustrophobic and larger patients, who generally cannot tolerate the smaller closed units. Its noise level is 75% quieter than any unit in its class.

Patients previously having experienced an MRI scan have commented that they enjoyed the music, but really did not need the earphones because it was so quiet.

I have served in the Gainesville MRI community for more than 20 years, and our Team looks forward to serving you!

- Joe Colorio, R.T. MR President