To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second day in a row, Ocala Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a building.

This time the driver ended up where some repairs could be done when the pickup truck busted through the front of an Advance Auto Parts store. They say the crash happened just before 3 pm Thursday afternoon on East Silver Springs Boulevard. The truck made it about 25 feet into the store.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.