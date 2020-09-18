Address: 934 E. Wade Street, Trenton, FL, 32693

1290 N. Main Street, Bell, FL, 32619

605 N. Main Street, Chiefland, FL, 32626

Phone: 352-463-7770

Website: https://www.ucsmith.com/index.html

About us: United Country Smith and Associates, Inc., with offices in Trenton, Bell, Newberry and Chiefland Florida, offers a large selection of North Central Florida real estate including homes for sale, country homes, waterfront, riverfront, coastal and recreational property (boating, horse, hunting and fishing properties), small and large acreage, farms, timberland, cattle ranches, residential and development land, commercial and other real estate for sale throughout Gilchrist, Dixie, Alachua and Levy Counties in North Central Florida. In addition, we offer rural and country property listings including Florida country homes, country estates, historic homes and homes with acreage for sale.