Walker Furniture Logo (Your Local Experts)

Address: 3413 SW 47th AVE or 113 NW 8th AVE

Website: https://www.walkerfurnituregainesville.com

About Us:

Walker Furniture is a family furniture store in its third generation, where you know you are dealing with a Walker family member, not corporate managers. Visit our downtown store on Main St. or our southwest store on SW 34th St in Gainesville!