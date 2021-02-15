West Shore Home

1720 NW 4th Avenue, Suite 100

Ocala, FL 34475

Phone: (352) 306-5441

Website: https://www.westshorehome.com

Is it time to upgrade your home? If your home is plagued by squeaky doors and drafty windows or the idea of ever being able to truly clean your dingy bathroom strikes fear in your heart – it’s time to contact West Shore Home.

Perhaps you’re in the market for replacement windows, or a new front door, our design experts can help you find the perfect fit for your home. The best part about working with our team is that we’re able to efficiently complete your project in unparalleled speed. In fact, we are able to complete an entire bathroom remodel in just one day! West Shore Home specializes in window, entry door, and bath replacements.

Our mission is to provide the best products for your home. Get started with your project! No Subcontracting. Same Day Appointments. Fast Installation. 100% American Made.