West Shore Home

352-649-3656

Since 2006, West Shore Home has continued to change the face of home improvement at the intersection of quality and convenience. Built on a foundation of integrity and innovation, we are committed to providing our customers with a new kind of home improvement experience - one that accommodates their needs and keeps in step with their fast-paced, modern lives.

What started as a local window & door replacement company in a small Pennsylvania suburb has grown into a technology-enabled home improvement powerhouse with over 2,000 employees across 13+ states. With continued national expansion plans, we have committed ourselves to staying true to our roots with a customer-first mindset and an employee-centric culture.

While diverse in experience and background, we are tied together by one common goal - to become the America’s Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®. By living out our core values and Bringing Happiness to Every Home®, each day sets us one step closer to an unrivaled customer experience across the country.

The foundation of our employee experience is our commitment to trust, respect, and mutual accountability while always challenging ourselves to Get Better Every Day. In recognizing your skills, experience, and character, we want you to help us Raise the Bar.