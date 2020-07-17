GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s everyone’s favorite day of the week: Friday. That’s means TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio and Mike Potter are checking in with our friends at K-Country to see What’s up?

This week, we’re talking about good old country food and fine dining.

K-Country and TV20 talk about the mystique surrounding the decadent food caviar or fish eggs. See what the the crew thinks.

Plus, for country music fans, K-Country will give listeners a chance to win a ticket to see Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins concert film at the Ocala Drive-In.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.