43,000 Walt Disney World workers temporarily furloughed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Service Trades Council Union -- a council of six unions that represent 43,000 Walt Disney World workers -- said Saturday it has agreed to a temporary furlough beginning April 19.

The furlough was caused by the theme park resort’s indefinite closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a decision that the union doesn't like. However, it's within the company's right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation," said Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362.

Clinton said Disney has agreed to provide union members who have health care benefits with free health care for 12 months.

He said workers will be immediately eligible to apply for state unemployment benefits.

In addition to the health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and other employee assistance programs will continue during the furlough.

Fewer than 200 workers are considered essential and will remain on the job.