Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors to host food drive benefiting the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

The Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors (GACAR) is hosting a food drive that will benefit the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. It will be at their office on NW 180th Boulevard on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are accepting non-perishable food items such as rice, pasta, canned potatoes, peanut butter, jelly, soups, canned vegetables, canned fruits and juices, canned proteins, canned chili, stew, or other meat-based foods.

Non-food items are also being accepted such as toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, wipes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

GACAR members can visit www.GACAR.com and donate through there. People can also donate directly to the Bread of the Mighty on their website as well.