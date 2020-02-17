Prom Makeover For Six Alachua County High School Seniors

One organization is helping high school seniors in North-Central Florida this prom season.

Heiress Prom is giving away six prom makeovers to Alachua County High School Seniors that will include full head to toe styling.

Three girls will have their hair and makeup professionally done and will receive a dress, shoes, and accessories. Three guys will receive a tuxedo and haircut. The founder said these students will be prepared for their special night.

Nominations for the makeover opened on February 15th and will remain open until March 7th. You can nominate yourself or others can nominate you including a parent, teacher or friend.

Only Alachua County high school seniors are eligible to apply. In your submission, you need to say why you think you or the person you're nominating should win the makeover.

To find out more information contact, heiresspromgiveaway@gmail.com.

