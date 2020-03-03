10-year-old starts business

Braige Schneider is a 5th grader at Archer Elementary School.

He already started a business.

"I thought they were just going to say they liked it and put it in a frame in their room or something," he said.

But his parents did much more.

Braige opened a package on his front doorstep and to his surprise, found shirts with his designs on them.

His mom, Jessica Schneider says she is so proud of how far he has come.

"We just took a drawing and put it on a shirt," she said. "We got it just so, you know, for us as a family and for the grandparents and then his friends wanted one and our friends wanted one and it just kind of happened."

And Braige's parents weren't the only ones to show him support.

Archer Elementary School principal Stella Arduser says the school is in Braige's corner.

"Our whole office staff actually surprised him," she said. "We purchased this shirt and for Family Fun Picnic we came out full out for him and support and that kind of gives you that keep going"

"My teachers love the design," Braige said. "My friends like wearing it."

"One of my friend's Colton in my class wears it every Friday," he said. "He calls it Florida Fin Fishing Friday."

Braige is selling his hooded shirts for $35, regular adult shirts for $30, kids shirts for $25, hats for $25, and large stickers for $10.

You can purchase Florida Fin Fishing products on its Facebook Page.

