A 13- and 12-year-old lead officers on high-speed chase in Ocala

A teen and a preteen went on a wild ride after they were accused of leading police officers on a high-speed chase in Marion County.

A 13-year-old driver and his 12-year-old passenger were seen driving a stolen Hyundai Sonata Monday morning, Ocala Police officers said.

Officers spotted the car on Northwest 10th Street, police said. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away.

Police officers deployed spike strips on Southwest 27th Avenue in order to stop the car, police said.

The boys were released to their guardians.

